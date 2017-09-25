Golden Knights' T.J. Tynan: On waiver wire
Tynan was placed on waivers by Vegas on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.
Tynan notched 12 goals and 29 helpers in 72 outings with AHL Cleveland last season -- earning himself a two-way contract from the expansion franchise during the summer. Assuming he clears waivers, the 25-year-old will report to AHL Chicago where he will likely spending the majority of the 2017-18 campaign.
