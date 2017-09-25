Tynan was placed on waivers by Vegas on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

Tynan notched 12 goals and 29 helpers in 72 outings with AHL Cleveland last season -- earning himself a two-way contract from the expansion franchise during the summer. Assuming he clears waivers, the 25-year-old will report to AHL Chicago where he will likely spending the majority of the 2017-18 campaign.