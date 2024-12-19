Laczynski was recalled from AHL Henderson on Thursday.

Laczynski was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, and he's recorded six goals and 13 assists over 17 appearances with the Silver Knights to begin the year. The 27-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since the 2022-23 season, when he made 32 appearances for the Flyers, but he'll likely at least be available as a depth option for the Golden Knights while Ivan Barbashev (upper body) is sidelined.