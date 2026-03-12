Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Garners three assists Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laczynski notched three assists in AHL Henderson's 7-6 overtime win over Tucson on Wednesday.
Laczynski has six helpers over six outings in March. The 28-year-old forward continues to be productive at the AHL level with 16 goals and a career-best 53 points through 48 appearances for Henderson. He's also earned five helpers over 10 NHL games this season.
