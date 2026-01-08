Laczynski scored twice and added three assists in AHL Henderson's 5-1 win over Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Laczynski is on a roll with five goals and nine assists during a seven-game point streak. This was by far his best game of the season, giving him 13 goals and 34 points through 30 appearances. The 28-year-old forward is just 10 points behind his best AHL campaign, when he had 44 points in 49 outings with Lehigh Valley in 2023-24.