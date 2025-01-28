Laczynski has been demoted to AHL Henderson, per the NHL media site Tuesday.
Laczynski was a healthy scratch against the Panthers on Sunday and wasn't on the ice for Tuesday's practice after being shipped down to the minors. In his eight NHL appearances this year, the 27-year-old forward has notched one goal, two shots and three hits while averaging 8:36 of ice time.
