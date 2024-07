Laczynski signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Golden Knights on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Laczynski had 17 goals and 44 points in 49 regular-season games with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2023-24. He also has two goals and four points across 38 career NHL appearances. Laczynski should get a look during training camp, but he'll probably start the campaign in the minors.