Laczynski scored a goal on six shots and added two assists in AHL Henderson's 5-1 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Laczynski briefly earned an NHL call-up as injury insurance for the Golden Knights but didn't appear in a game. The 28-year-old has been strong in the AHL this year with with five goals and 11 helpers over 15 appearances, including four multi-point efforts. Should he get another call-up, he could be an option to fill a fourth-line role for Vegas.