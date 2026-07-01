Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Re-signs Wednesday

Laczynski signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Laczynski had five assists in 10 regular-season outings with Vegas in 2025-26. He also had 22 goals and 64 points in 62 regular-season appearances with AHL Henderson last campaign. The 29-year-old managed to secure a one-way contract, so he'll earn the same amount regardless of whether he plays in the NHL or minors, but it still wouldn't be surprising if he ends up starting 2026-27 in the AHL.