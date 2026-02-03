Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Reassigned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laczynski was loaned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday.
Vegas recalled Kai Uchacz from the minors in a corresponding move. Laczynski has two assists, 12 shots on goal, five blocked shots and two hits in nine NHL appearances this season. He also has 13 goals and 36 points in 33 AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Elevated from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Sent down to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Posts helper•
-
Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Huge performance Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Scores twice for Henderson•