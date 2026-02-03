default-cbs-image
Laczynski was loaned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday.

Vegas recalled Kai Uchacz from the minors in a corresponding move. Laczynski has two assists, 12 shots on goal, five blocked shots and two hits in nine NHL appearances this season. He also has 13 goals and 36 points in 33 AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.

