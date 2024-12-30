Laczynski was loaned to AHL Henderson on Monday.
In a corresponding move, Vegas recalled Jonas Rondbjerg from the minors. Laczynski hasn't earned a point in five NHL appearances this season while posting one shot on goal and two blocked shots. He has six goals and 13 assists in 17 AHL outings during the 2024-25 campaign.
