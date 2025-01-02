Laczynski was recalled from AHL Henderson on Thursday.
Laczynski was sent to the Silver Knights on Monday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club a few days later. The 27-year-old has made five appearances for Vegas this year, recording two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while averaging 8:11 of ice time.
