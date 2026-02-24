Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Recalled from AHL Henderson
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laczynski was promoted from the minors Tuesday.
Laczynski has appeared in just nine NHL games for the Knights this season in which he generated two assists, two hits and 12 shots. Bringing up Laczynski and Kai Uchacz would seem to be an indication that Colton Sissons (upper body) won't be ready to face the Kings on Wednesday -- in addition to the possibility that Jack Eichel won't have returned from the Olympics.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Elevated from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Sent down to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Posts helper•
-
Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Huge performance Wednesday•