Laczynski was loaned to AHL Henderson on Sunday.
Laczynski has one goal, two shots on net, three blocked shots and two hits in six NHL appearances this season. If Victor Olofsson (illness) doesn't return against San Jose on Tuesday, the Golden Knights could recall Laczynski from the minors
