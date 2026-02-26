Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Sent back to Henderson
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laczynski was assigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday.
Laczynski was called up by Vegas on Tuesday and appeared in Wednesday's win over the Kings, recording three assists and a plus-2 rating while several of the Golden Knights' key contributors were sidelined following the Olympics. Despite his strong performance against Los Angeles, Laczynski will head back to the minors, where he should have more consistent opportunities for playing time.
