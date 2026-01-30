Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Sent down to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laczynski was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Friday.
Laczynski has appeared in eight NHL games for the Knights this season in which he notched two assists, 12 shots and five blocks. In a corresponding move, Jonas Rondbjerg was called up from the minors and could deploy him in a bottom-six role versus Seattle on Saturday.
