Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Steps up in larger role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laczynski recorded three assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.
Laczynski got to play on the second line since the Golden Knights were thin down the middle for this contest, which saw Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner get some extra rest after the Olympics. The 28-year-old Laczynski may head back to the AHL soon, despite this strong performance. He has five helpers, 12 shots on net, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 10 NHL outings this season.
