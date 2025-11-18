Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laczynski was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday.
Laczynski has notched four goals and 13 points in 13 minor-league outings this season. He will be an option for Tuesday's matchup against the Rangers, but it's unclear if he will be in the lineup.
