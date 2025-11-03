Laczynski registered three assists in AHL Henderson's 7-3 win over Abbotsford on Sunday.

Laczynski has hit the ground running with 12 points over nine contests to begin the AHL season. He has been a tweener, often getting call-ups to NHL clubs during his stops with the Flyers and the Golden Knights, but he has just five points over 46 career NHL games over parts of four seasons. The Golden Knights don't appear to have any room for him in the NHL just yet, but he could get a look if the big club sustains more injuries to forwards.