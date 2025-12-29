Laczynski scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Henderson's 6-3 win over Coachella Valley on Sunday.

Laczynski is up to nine goals and 25 points through 26 outings this season. He had been a bit cold for a large swath of December, enduring a five-game point drought before turning things around with five points over his last three contests. The veteran forward remains in the mix to get called up to the NHL, but nothing is imminent as long as the Golden Knights' forward group remains relatively healthy.