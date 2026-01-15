Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laczynski was summoned from AHL Henderson on Thursday.
Laczynski has 13 goals and 35 points in 32 outings with Henderson in 2025-26. He hasn't played for Vegas yet this season, but he did record a goal in eight regular-season appearances with the Golden Knights in 2024-25.
