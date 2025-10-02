default-cbs-image
Laczynski was placed on waivers by the Golden Knights on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Laczynski appeared in eight regular-season games with the Golden Knights last year and recorded a goal, six PIM, three hits and three blocked shots while averaging 8:36 of ice time. He'll presumably report to AHL Henderson if he clears waivers.

