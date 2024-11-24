Pearson scored a goal on one shot and had one hit in Saturday's 6-2 win over Montreal.
Pearson scored the Golden Knights' third goal in a stretch of 137 seconds midway through the second period to blow open the game against his former team. The goal was the fourth (20 shots) for the fourth-liner, who snapped a nine-game drought without a tally.
