Pearson scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Pearson continues to provide depth scoring for Vegas, racking up three goals and two assists over his last six outings. This was his second empty-netter in that span, as it appears the Golden Knights trust the winger to be on the ice to close out games. He has eight goals, 16 points, 48 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-11 rating through 38 appearances this season.