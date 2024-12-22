Pearson put up an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Pearson ended his five-game point drought when he helped out on a Noah Hanifin goal in the third period. The 32-year-old Pearson has been good in a bottom-six role this season with 12 points, 37 shots on net, 41 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 33 outings. That production doesn't fly off the page -- Pearson's a steady winger who can add depth scoring, but his fantasy appeal is limited.