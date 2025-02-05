Pearson (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Pearson was absent from Monday's practice as well, so it appears he is dealing with an injury or illness. He logged 11:14 of ice time versus the Rangers on Sunday. He has been limited to one goal over his last 14 contests. Alexander Holtz was called up from AHL Henderson and will check in to cover Pearson's absence.
