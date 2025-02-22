Pearson (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Vegas returned Jonas Rondbjerg to AHL Henderson in a corresponding move. Pearson will occupy a bottom-six role in Saturday's lineup versus Vancouver after missing the last three games. He has nine goals, 19 points, 69 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and 74 hits across 53 appearances this season.
