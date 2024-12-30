Pearson scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flames.
Pearson earned his first multi-point effort since Oct. 25 with this performance. The winger has two goals and two assists over his last four contests. He's up to seven goals, 15 points, 42 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-9 rating through 36 outings overall while filling a bottom-six role.
