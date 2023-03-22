Blueger scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Blueger has tallied twice over his last four games. The 28-year-old has been a great fit in the Golden Knights' bottom six with five points through 10 contests after posting 10 points in 45 outings with the Penguins to begin the year. Blueger has added 75 shots on net, 62 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating this season.