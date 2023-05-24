Blueger recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Blueger has played in five straight games, picking up two points, four shots on net and six hits. That's all of his playoff appearances this spring, as he's been a solid fourth-liner since Michael Amadio exited the lineup in the second round. Blueger is unlikely to drive play much on his own, so he's not much of an option for many DFS managers.