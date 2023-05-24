Blueger recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.
Blueger has played in five straight games, picking up two points, four shots on net and six hits. That's all of his playoff appearances this spring, as he's been a solid fourth-liner since Michael Amadio exited the lineup in the second round. Blueger is unlikely to drive play much on his own, so he's not much of an option for many DFS managers.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Teddy Blueger: Provides goal Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Teddy Blueger: Picks up assist Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Teddy Blueger: Deposits goal in Tuesday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Teddy Blueger: Nets goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Teddy Blueger: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Golden Knights' Teddy Blueger: Grabs apple Thursday•