Blueger provided an assist and added 12 PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Blueger set up Keegan Kolesar for a goal in the opening minute of the game. The Golden Knights' fourth line would get more attention in the third period, as they were involved in a brawl with the Lightning's fourth line, leading to misconducts for all 10 players on the ice. Blueger doesn't mix it up like that very often -- he's a quieter kind of defensive forward on the fourth line. The Latvian has 12 points, 65 shots on net, 28 PIM, 58 hits and a minus-7 rating through 49 appearances between Vegas and Pittsburgh this season.