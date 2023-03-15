Blueger scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Blueger has a goal and three assists over his last six games. The fourth-liner has been a good fit with the Golden Knights, and he's up to 14 points, 71 shots on net, 58 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 52 contests this season when accounting for his time with the Penguins.