Blueger was traded from the Penguins to the Golden Knights on Wednesday for a 2024 third-round pick and Peter DiLiberatore.
Blueger has two goals and eight assists through 45 contests this season, serving almost exclusively as a fourth-line center. He'll likely fill a similar role in Vegas going forward, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to play by Friday's game versus the Devils.
More News
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Scores second goal of 2022-23•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Gathers helper in win•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Struggling offensively•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Records assist in loss•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Scores first goal of 2022-23•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Big game against Flyers•