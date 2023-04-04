Blueger notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Blueger snapped his four-game point drought with the secondary helper on a Keegan Kolesar tally in the first period. The 28-year-old Blueger was a healthy scratch last Thursday, though that's simply a product of the Golden Knights having more healthy players than spots in the lineup. He's up to 16 points, 80 shots on net, 68 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 60 appearances between Vegas and Pittsburgh this season.