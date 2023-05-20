Blueger netted a goal in a 4-3 overtime win over Dallas in Game 1 on Friday.

Blueger's marker came midway through the third period to give Vegas a 3-2 edge. It was his first goal and first point in three playoff contests this year. Blueger has been serving on the fourth line alongside William Carrier and Keegan Kolesar, but it wouldn't be shocking if he comes out of the lineup at some point, especially if Michael Amadio, who has been a healthy scratch for the last three outings, draws back in.