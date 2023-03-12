Blueger picked up an assist and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Blueger led all Vegas forwards with 18:15 of ice time, and he was able to set up Brett Howden for the last goal of the game. The 28-year-old Blueger is settling right in with his new team, earning three helpers over his first five outings as a Golden Knight. He has 13 points, 68 shots on net, 58 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 50 contests between Vegas and Pittsburgh this season.