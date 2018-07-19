Pulkkinen signed a one-year deal with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL on Wednesday.

Pulkkinen spent the last six years bouncing from AHL to NHL with four different clubs. The 26-year-old winger logged 29 goals and 36 assists with AHL Chicago last season, but Vegas never gave him the call up. Pulkkinen is looking to continue his development closer to his homeland, Finland.

