Golden Knights' Teemu Pulkkinen: Journeys to KHL
Pulkkinen signed a one-year deal with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL on Wednesday.
Pulkkinen spent the last six years bouncing from AHL to NHL with four different clubs. The 26-year-old winger logged 29 goals and 36 assists with AHL Chicago last season, but Vegas never gave him the call up. Pulkkinen is looking to continue his development closer to his homeland, Finland.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Teemu Pulkkinen: Waived by Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Teemu Pulkkinen: Agrees to one-year contract•
-
Golden Knights' Teemu Pulkkinen: Grabbed by Vegas in expansion draft•
-
Coyotes' Teemu Pulkkinen: Playing sparingly with Coyotes•
-
Coyotes' Teemu Pulkkinen: Scores in debut with new club•
-
Coyotes' Teemu Pulkkinen: Traded to Arizona•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...