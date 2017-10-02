Golden Knights' Teemu Pulkkinen: Waived by Vegas
Pulkkinen was placed on waivers Monday,Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pulkkinen signed a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Golden Knights in July, but he doesn't appear likely to start the season in the NHL. Assuming he clears waivers, he'll likely report to AHL Chicago, which is now the affiliate of Vegas.
