Bjornfot (undisclosed) was activated from long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Bjornfot was recalled from his conditioning loan in the AHL on Saturday. There's no immediate path for playing time for Bjornfot, especially since the Golden Knights acquired Noah Hanifin from the Flames on Wednesday to strengthen their defense.
