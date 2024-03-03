Bjornfot (undisclosed) was recalled from his conditioning loan Saturday with AHL Henderson and remains on long-term injured reserve, per CapFriendly.

Bjornfot hasn't played for the Golden Knights since Jan. 13, but he may soon be ready to return. With Vegas having eight healthy defensemen, it's unclear if he'll be able to get back into the NHL lineup. He may be waived for demotion to AHL Henderson when he's activated.