Vegas has put Bjornfot (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Bjornfot was claimed off waivers from LA on Jan. 4, and he was in the Vegas lineup for a pair of games before not playing Thursday. He logged only one contest for the Kings this season, spending most of his time with AHL Ontario where he was pointless in nine outings.
