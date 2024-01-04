Bjornfot was Chris Johnston of The Athletic from LA on Thursday.

Bjornfot wasn't getting work with the Kings, having last played at the NHL level Oct. 11. Had he cleared waivers, he would have likely reported to AHL Ontario where he would have played regularly. However, Vegas likely sees potential in the 22-year-old defenseman, who LA selected with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Bjornfot is a particularly useful grab for Vegas currently because the Golden Knights are missing defensemen Ben Hutton (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body) and Kaedan Korczak (lower body).