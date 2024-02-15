Bjornfot (undisclosed) will join up with AHL Henderson on a conditioning loan, the team announced Thursday.

Bjornfot previously played nine games in the minors with the Reign before Vegas claimed him off waivers in early January. The defender played in just two NHL contests with the Knights before landing on injured reserve and missing the last 12 contests. Even once cleared to play, Bjornfot is far from a lock for a spot in the lineup, especially once Shea Theodore (upper body) is back.