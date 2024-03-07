Bjornfot was put on waivers Thursday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Bjornfot, who was activated from long-term injured reserve Wednesday after recovering from an undisclosed issue, has no points, two hits and five blocks in three games between LA and Vegas this season. If he clears waivers, Bjornfot will presumably be sent to AHL Henderson. The Golden Knights can afford to send him to the minors after acquiring Noah Hanifin from Calgary on Wednesday.