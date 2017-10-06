Golden Knights' Tobias Lindberg: Brought in via trade
Lindberg was acquired from the Maple Leafs -- along with a 2018 sixth-round pick -- in exchange for Calvin Pickard on Friday.
Lindberg had a decent campaign with AHL Toronto last season as he notched six goals and 10 helpers in 44 outings. It's a far cry, however, from the 78 points in 67 games the winger racked up in his lone OHL campaign. The Golden Knights are attempting to build depth in their system from the ground up and are set in goal with netminders Oscar Dansk and Dylan Ferguson already under contract, so it makes sense they switched Pickard for Lindberg, a forward.
