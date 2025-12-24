Hertl scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Hertl has three goals and an assist over three outings against his former team this season. The 32-year-old is on a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists). He's up to 15 goals, 28 points, 100 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-7 rating through 35 appearances. Hertl's functioning as the Golden Knights' de facto top center while Jack Eichel (lower body) is out, though Mitch Marner has lined up as the center on the top line despite limited usage on faceoffs.