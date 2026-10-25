Hertl tallied a goal and dished out four hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus.

Hertl snapped his four-game skid without a point Saturday, as he struck the back of the net late in the first period to level the score at one apiece.Across 13 outings in the current season, the 14-year NHL veteran has posted five goals, eight points, a plus-3 rating, 31 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 33 hits. His strong category coverage to begin the new season gives him fantasy value in most formats. While a large chunk of his offensive production this season has come from one outing, he's a proven player to be in the conversation for 60-plus points each season, especially from the Golden Knights' top six.