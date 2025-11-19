Hertl logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Hertl's point streak is up to five games (three goals, three assists). The 32-year-old had a hand in tallies by Braeden Bowman and Ben Hutton during this contest, which was Hertl's fifth multi-point effort of the year. Through 19 contests, he's racked up eight goals, nine assists, 53 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-2 rating while playing on the second line and first power-play unit.