Hertl scored two power-play goals on three shots, added two assists and logged two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Hertl had his best game of the young season with this performance. Production with the man advantage looks like it'll be the key to his scoring this year -- all three of his goals have come on the power play. The center is seeing time on the third line at even strength. Hertl has five points, 14 shots on net, nine hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over four appearances.