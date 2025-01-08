Hertl scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Hertl ended a five-game goal drought by putting one home against his old team. The 31-year-old has earned three points over three games against the Sharks this season. The veteran forward has 11 goals, 26 points, 91 shots on net, 54 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 40 appearances in a middle-six role.