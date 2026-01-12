Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Erupts with five points Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hertl scored twice on four shots, added three assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.
Hertl went ballistic on offense in this game against his former team. One goal and one assist came on the power play, but Hertl was effective in all areas during the massive performance. He's now at 18 goals, 39 points (16 on the power play), 120 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-1 rating through 44 appearances. Since Hertl was traded to Vegas on March 8, 2024, he's racked up six goals and six assists over seven games against the Sharks, with nine of those points coming over four matchups in 2025-26.
